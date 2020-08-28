China-ASEAN trade grows robustly despite COVID-19 pandemic

Photo taken on May 27, 2020 shows a container truck carrying Vietnamese lychees exported to China at Kim Thanh II International Border Gate in Vietnam's northern Lao Cai province, which borders China.Photo:Xinhua

People package dragon fruits in the city of Buon Ma Thuot in Vietnam's central highlands Dak Lak province on Aug. 12, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Workers box processed coconuts in Davao, southern Philippines, Aug. 26, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Boxes of durians to be exported to China are put into a refrigerated container at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, June 18, 2019.Photo:Xinhua

A worker cleans a durian at a durian processing factory in Pahang, Malaysia, June 18, 2019.Photo:Xinhua