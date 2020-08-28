Jeepneys seen in Manila, the Philippines

A jeepney is seen on a road in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 28, 2020. Jeepney is one of the most popular means of transportation in the Philippines. Jeepneys are mostly colorfully decorated, with designs of paintings and illustrations inspired from local and international popular cultures.Photo:Xinhua

A jeepney is seen on a road in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 28, 2020. Jeepney is one of the most popular means of transportation in the Philippines. Jeepneys are mostly colorfully decorated, with designs of paintings and illustrations inspired from local and international popular cultures.Photo:Xinhua

A jeepney is seen on a road in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 28, 2020. Jeepney is one of the most popular means of transportation in the Philippines. Jeepneys are mostly colorfully decorated, with designs of paintings and illustrations inspired from local and international popular cultures.Photo:Xinhua

A jeepney is seen on a road in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 28, 2020. Jeepney is one of the most popular means of transportation in the Philippines. Jeepneys are mostly colorfully decorated, with designs of paintings and illustrations inspired from local and international popular cultures.Photo:Xinhua

A jeepney is seen on a road in Manila, the Philippines, on Aug. 28, 2020. Jeepney is one of the most popular means of transportation in the Philippines. Jeepneys are mostly colorfully decorated, with designs of paintings and illustrations inspired from local and international popular cultures.Photo:Xinhua