Villagers in China's Zhejiang develop homestay industry to increase income

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 27, 2020 shows Fangshan Village of Daixi Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Taking advantage of ecological resources, villagers in Fangshan Village have increased their income by developoing homestay industry.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists play in a pool at a homestay in Fangshan Village of Daixi Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 27, 2020. Taking advantage of ecological resources, villagers in Fangshan Village have increased their income by developoing homestay industry.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists play in a pool at a homestay in Fangshan Village of Daixi Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 27, 2020. Taking advantage of ecological resources, villagers in Fangshan Village have increased their income by developoing homestay industry.Photo:Xinhua

Tourists enjoy themselves at a homestay in Fangshan Village of Daixi Town, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 27, 2020. Taking advantage of ecological resources, villagers in Fangshan Village have increased their income by developoing homestay industry.Photo:Xinhua