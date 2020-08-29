Paddy fields enter harvest season in E China's Anhui

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/29 22:17:21

A villager harvests rice at a paddy field in Feidong County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 29, 2020. The paddy fields in Feidong have entered harvest season.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
