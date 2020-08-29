Farmer helps poverty-stricken people increase income

Chen Mingzhong collects grapes at the orchard in Xingzhuang Village of Zipeng Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 29, 2020. Chen Mingzhong, a 55-year-old farmer in Xingzhuang Village, went back to his hometown in 2018 after working outside for over two decades. He contracted a land of over 150 mu (about 10 hectares) to set up a family farm and planted over 10 kinds of fruit trees. Now his farm is running smoothly as various kinds of grapes he planted have been sold well in the market. It also provides working opportunities to many poverty-stricken people and helps them increase their income.Photo:Xinhua

Chen Mingzhong (1st L) packages grapes with family in Xingzhuang Village of Zipeng Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 29, 2020. Chen Mingzhong, a 55-year-old farmer in Xingzhuang Village, went back to his hometown in 2018 after working outside for over two decades. He contracted a land of over 150 mu (about 10 hectares) to set up a family farm and planted over 10 kinds of fruit trees. Now his farm is running smoothly as various kinds of grapes he planted have been sold well in the market. It also provides working opportunities to many poverty-stricken people and helps them increase their income.Photo:Xinhua

Chen Mingzhong (L) trims grapevines at the orchard in Xingzhuang Village of Zipeng Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 29, 2020. Chen Mingzhong, a 55-year-old farmer in Xingzhuang Village, went back to his hometown in 2018 after working outside for over two decades. He contracted a land of over 150 mu (about 10 hectares) to set up a family farm and planted over 10 kinds of fruit trees. Now his farm is running smoothly as various kinds of grapes he planted have been sold well in the market. It also provides working opportunities to many poverty-stricken people and helps them increase their income.Photo:Xinhua

Chen Mingzhong works at the fig orchard in Xingzhuang Village of Zipeng Town in Feixi County, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 29, 2020. Chen Mingzhong, a 55-year-old farmer in Xingzhuang Village, went back to his hometown in 2018 after working outside for over two decades. He contracted a land of over 150 mu (about 10 hectares) to set up a family farm and planted over 10 kinds of fruit trees. Now his farm is running smoothly as various kinds of grapes he planted have been sold well in the market. It also provides working opportunities to many poverty-stricken people and helps them increase their income. Photo:Xinhua