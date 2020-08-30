People enjoy leisure time at park in Beijing

People enjoy leisure time at Xihai Wetland Park in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2020. In recent years, Beijing has been developing and expanding green space in the city to improve the environment for local residents. As of now, some 1,050 parks in Beijing's urban and rural areas have been established and the per capita public green space is expected to reach 16.5 square meters by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People take a walk in Xihai Wetland Park in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2020. In recent years, Beijing has been developing and expanding green space in the city to improve the environment for local residents. As of now, some 1,050 parks in Beijing's urban and rural areas have been established and the per capita public green space is expected to reach 16.5 square meters by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People take a walk at Guangyanggu City Forest Park in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2020. In recent years, Beijing has been developing and expanding green space in the city to improve the environment for local residents. As of now, some 1,050 parks in Beijing's urban and rural areas have been established and the per capita public green space is expected to reach 16.5 square meters by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

People enjoy leisure time at Guangyanggu City Forest Park in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2020. In recent years, Beijing has been developing and expanding green space in the city to improve the environment for local residents. As of now, some 1,050 parks in Beijing's urban and rural areas have been established and the per capita public green space is expected to reach 16.5 square meters by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A man takes a walk at Xinzhongjie City Forest Park in Dongcheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 28, 2020. In recent years, Beijing has been developing and expanding green space in the city to improve the environment for local residents. As of now, some 1,050 parks in Beijing's urban and rural areas have been established and the per capita public green space is expected to reach 16.5 square meters by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People take a walk at Bahe Changqing Park in Chaoyang District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 29, 2020. In recent years, Beijing has been developing and expanding green space in the city to improve the environment for local residents. As of now, some 1,050 parks in Beijing's urban and rural areas have been established and the per capita public green space is expected to reach 16.5 square meters by the end of 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)