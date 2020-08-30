Nantou ancient town becomes tourist attraction

A staff serves dessert at a dessert shop at Nantou ancient town in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2020. With a history of nearly 1,700 years, the Nantou ancient town has become a tourist attraction. A demonstration section of the upgrade project of the Nantou ancient town was opened to the public recently. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Tourists visit the Nantou ancient town in Nanshan District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 29, 2020. With a history of nearly 1,700 years, the Nantou ancient town has become a tourist attraction. A demonstration section of the upgrade project of the Nantou ancient town was opened to the public recently. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

