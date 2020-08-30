Macao Orchestra performs to commemorate 250th anniv. of birth of Ludwig van Beethoven

Musicians from Macao Orchestra perform at MGM Cotai in Macao, south China, Aug. 29, 2020. The orchestra performed "Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68" here on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Musicians from Macao Orchestra perform at MGM Cotai in Macao, south China, Aug. 29, 2020. The orchestra performed "Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68" here on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Musicians from Macao Orchestra perform at MGM Cotai in Macao, south China, Aug. 29, 2020. The orchestra performed "Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68" here on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Musicians from Macao Orchestra perform at MGM Cotai in Macao, south China, Aug. 29, 2020. The orchestra performed "Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68" here on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A musician from Macao Orchestra performs at MGM Cotai in Macao, south China, Aug. 29, 2020. The orchestra performed "Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68" here on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A musician from Macao Orchestra performs at MGM Cotai in Macao, south China, Aug. 29, 2020. The orchestra performed "Symphony No. 6 in F major, Op. 68" here on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the birth of composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)