2020 Yorkville Murals held in Toronto, Canada

An artist works on his mural during the 2020 Yorkville Murals in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 29, 2020. With the creation of artistic murals and the implementation of cultural activations, the annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday as a celebration of public art and contemporary muralism. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A mural is seen on the outside wall of a restaurant during the 2020 Yorkville Murals in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 29, 2020. With the creation of artistic murals and the implementation of cultural activations, the annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday as a celebration of public art and contemporary muralism. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People pose for photos in front of a mural during the 2020 Yorkville Murals in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 29, 2020. With the creation of artistic murals and the implementation of cultural activations, the annual event was held here from Friday to Sunday as a celebration of public art and contemporary muralism. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)