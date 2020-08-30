People wear face masks at main train station in Frankfurt, Germany

Passengers wearing face masks are seen at the main train station in Frankfurt, Germany, on Aug. 29, 2020. Germany's COVID-19 cases have risen by 1,479 to 240,986, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Saturday. (Photo by Kevin Voigt/Xinhua)

