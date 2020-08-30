People attend the "Safe September" rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 29, 2020. A group of teachers and parents rallied Saturday demanding the province of British Columbia rethink its back-to-school plans. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman attends the "Safe September" rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on Aug. 29, 2020. A group of teachers and parents rallied Saturday demanding the province of British Columbia rethink its back-to-school plans. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

