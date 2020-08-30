Iran registers 1,905 new COVID-19 cases, 371,816 in total

A girl wearing a face mask is seen at a bazaar in Rasht city, Iran, on Aug. 29, 2020. Iran's COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 371,816 with the registration of 1,905 new infections over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Medical Education reported. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)
Women wearing face masks are seen at a bazaar in Rasht city, Iran, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)
People wearing face masks shop at a bazaar in Rasht city, Iran, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)
People wearing face masks shop at a bazaar in Rasht city, Iran, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)
A man wearing a face mask walks at a park in Rasht city, Iran, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)