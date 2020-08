A Palestinian man wearing a face mask buys fruit at a market in Gaza City, Aug. 29, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Vendors and customers wearing face masks are seen at a market in Gaza City, Aug. 29, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians wearing face masks ride a donkey cart on a street in Gaza City, Aug. 29, 2020. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)