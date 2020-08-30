Morning fog scenery in Canberra, Australia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/8/30 11:09:45

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows the morning fog scenery in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows a hot air balloon floating above the Lake Burley Griffin in thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows a hot air balloon floating above the National Arboretum Canberra in thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows a hot air balloon floating above the Lake Burley Griffin in thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows a hot air balloon floating above the Lake Burley Griffin in thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows the Lake Burley Griffin in thick fog in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Liu Changchang/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus