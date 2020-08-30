Brazil's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 120,000

A man rides a bicycle at Ibirapuera park in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Aug. 26, 2020. Public parks in the city are gradually returning to operate full schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Rahel Patrasso/Xinhua)

The Brazilian government said Saturday that 758 deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing to 120,262 the national death toll from COVID-19.The Health Ministry said that a total of 3,846,153 cases have been reported, up by 41,350 cases from the previous day.Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19, second only to the United States in terms of cases and deaths.Brazil's most populated state, Sao Paulo has recorded 801,422 COVID-19 cases and 29,944 deaths, the highest in the country.