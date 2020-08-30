UPDATE 2: 29 dead in restaurant collapse in N China's Shanxi

Photo taken on Aug. 29, 2020 shows the rescue site of the collapsed restaurant in Xiangfen County of Linfen City, north China's Shanxi Province.Photo:Xinhua

Death toll of a restaurant collapse that took place in North China's Shanxi Province on Saturday has risen to 29 with seven seriously injured and 21 slightly injured. Rescue work was completed on early Sunday morning with 59 people rescued.The reason for the collapse is not yet known.A local official from the county's housing security and urban and rural construction bureau told the Shanghai-based media outlet The Paper on Sunday that investigations are underway on whether the restaurant was illegally constructed.A merchant near the restaurant said the restaurant has been in operation for more than 10 years, and their building was all pieced together and built in three or four batches, according to a report by The Paper.The merchant said it was unclear whether the restaurant was legally built, since it was more than a decade old.The State Council, China's cabinet, decided to supervise the investigation of the accident on Saturday, urging the Shanxi provincial government to learn lessons from the tragedy and make the safety of people's lives its utmost priority. It also urged safety in production and development in order to prevent major fatal accidents in the future.Eight working teams were set up to handle the emergency and 840 rescue personnel were dispatched, together with over 20 special vehicles. More than 100 medical workers and 15 ambulances took part in the rescue efforts.It has been reported that a banquet was being held in the two-story restaurant in Linfen city when the tragedy took place. The collapse began on the first floor. Details of the victims are not known.Global Times