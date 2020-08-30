Chinese FM makes four-point proposal to promote multilateralism

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) touches elbows with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris, France, Aug. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

China and France, as major responsible countries, need to actively promote and practice multilateralism which is essential for the well-being of most countries, especially small- and medium-sized ones, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday.In talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Wang said that upholding multilateralism is the biggest consensus reached during his trip to Europe.He said that unilateralism is on the rise today as some countries ignore international agreements and refuse to fulfill their international obligations.Without multilateralism, he said, the multilateral mechanism and international order established since World War II will be seriously damaged, and small- and medium-sized countries will suffer a huge impact."Under such circumstances, China and France, as major responsible countries, should actively promote and practice multilateralism," he said, making a four-point proposal for the two countries.First, China and France need to adhere to the concept of multilateralism. The two sides should actively promote multilateralism on various occasions, resist unilateralism and make multilateralism the consensus of the international community.Second, both sides should take multilateral actions. China supports France in continuing to play a leading role in tackling climate change. China has already met its 2020 emission reduction target ahead of schedule and is actively studying the next step. The two sides should support each other in the upcoming Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity in Kunming, China, and the World Conservation Congress in Marseille, France, both to be held next year.Third, China and France should abide by multilateral agreements. Unilateralism, including irresponsible withdrawal from international organizations or violation of international agreements, is unpopular. China and France should strengthen coordination and cooperation on international affairs, and safeguard major outcomes of international agreements and multilateral diplomacy, such as the Iran nuclear deal.Fourth, the two sides should strengthen multilateral institutions. The United Nations is the most important platform for supporting and practicing multilateralism, and the two sides should support the United Nations in playing its due central role in international affairs.