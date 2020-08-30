Chinese netizens mourn deceased 'Black Panther' star, hail him as 'superhero'

Chinese moviegoers are drawn to Black Panther because it is a Marvel movie, with the "American" values conveyed explaining the movie's average rating in China. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Floods of Chinese netizens mourned Marvel's Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, after it was announced on Saturday morning that he died following a four-year battle against colon cancer, praising him as a "superhero."Boseman's family announced his death on Twitter, saying, "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."According to the announcement, Boseman "was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV…""A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," said the announcement.Following the announcement, tributes began pouring in on Chinese social media."So sad and shocked" were the most typical comments by netizens on Chinese Twitter-like Sina Weibo."Wakanda forever and rest in peace Chadwick, he will forever live in our hearts," said a netizen whose sentiments were widely echoed by many commentators."Black Panther is one of the most iconic movies in Marvel History. Thank you for everything you gave us," one said.Another said, "I can't imagine what fighting cancer is like. I can't even begin to fathom how someone can accomplish all that he accomplished while battling such a horrific disease. He was a real life superhero."The topic "lead actor of Black Panther dies" was trending on Weibo and has been viewed 1.29 million times as of press time.Marvel Studios also paid tribute to Boseman on Twitter on Saturday, saying, "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."Global Times