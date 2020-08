Riders participate in 53rd traditional donkey race in Croatia

A man shares a carrot with his donkey during the 53rd traditional donkey race in Tribunj, Croatia, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Hrvoje Jelavic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Riders participate in the 53rd traditional donkey race in Tribunj, Croatia, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Hrvoje Jelavic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Riders participate in the 53rd traditional donkey race in Tribunj, Croatia, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Hrvoje Jelavic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Riders participate in the 53rd traditional donkey race in Tribunj, Croatia, on Aug. 29, 2020. (Hrvoje Jelavic/Pixsell via Xinhua)