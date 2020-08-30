China's family of domestically-produced 5G chips grows again

Photo: Chinanews.com

China's 5G industry took another step forward with the launch of an industrial-grade 5G terminal baseband chip, countering attempts by the US to choke China's high-tech sector.The Dynamic Core DX-T501 chip was released Friday in Kunshan, East China's Jiangsu Province. It is designed for industrial Internet applications and provides industrial-grade 5G solutions for industrial manufacturing, transportation and life services, according to a report by thepaper.cn on Friday.The chip features large broadband, low latency and high reliability. It was developed and manufactured by Beijing Zhongke Jingshang Technology Co and will go into industrial use in Kunshan, the report said.Company president, Shi Jinglin, said industrial-grade 5G technologies are the "core" of the next-generation industry system, and that all industries will depend on the integration of industrial-grade 5G technologies and the industrial Internet.The Kunshan government, Beijing Zhongke Jingshang Technology Co and the Institute of Computing Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have signed a cooperation agreement to establish an industrial-grade 5G technology alliance.China has managed to develop a number of 5G chips for different purposes. Currently, the "family" of China-made 5G chips includes 5G base station chips, commercial 5G chips and industrial 5G chips.China's tech industry continues to face increasing pressure from the US government's prohibition on exports, which includes preventing Huawei from purchasing US-made microchips.