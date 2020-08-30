Wuhan moves on up

For some Wuhan residents, the weekend before school reopens is leisure time to be spent with family, friends and loved ones, however, some children did not enjoy playing as much this time as some just could not wait to get back to school after more than 1 million local students in China’s city hit hardest by coronavirus stayed at home for more than half a year.

"I'm so happy that I can go back to school next week because I can see my teacher [surnamed] He again," Wang Xiyao told the Global Times on Saturday at the Chu River Han Street shopping district.

The 7-year-old girl said she is going to be a second grade student at a local primary school. Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Wang, like all local students, had taken online classes and video chats with her teachers and classmates.

It has become an unforgettable memory for both local students and parents that the summer of 2020 was so different from the previous ones. Some students, who used to wish that their summer vacation could be extended as long as possible, became very eager to return to school.

On Tuesday, 2,842 local middle schools, primary schools and kindergartens in Wuhan will reopen, welcoming about 1.4 million students back, according to local authorities. Also, 83 universities in the city will resume offline classes gradually in September as the virus has been fully contained.

With schools reopening, Wuhan, which first reported COVID-19 cases and first imposed the unprecedented 76-day lockdown, declared in its way to the world that it has completely won the battle over the virus and its entire population is entitled to enjoy every positive emotion due to their huge sacrifice and massive efforts in fighting the tough battle. The past seven months have also shaped a collective memory for locals embedded with pain, love and a new understanding of life.