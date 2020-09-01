International Overdose Awareness Day observed in Vancouver, Canada

Photos of overdose victims are seen on a lamp post during a memorial on International Overdose Awareness Day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 31, 2020. People took part in a memorial event in Vancouver on Monday to commemorate their beloved ones who died from drug overdose on the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is a global event held on August 31 each year that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People hug each other during a memorial to remember overdose victims in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 31, 2020. People took part in a memorial event in Vancouver on Monday to commemorate their beloved ones who died from drug overdose on the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is a global event held on August 31 each year that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in a memorial to remember overdose victims in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 31, 2020. People took part in a memorial event in Vancouver on Monday to commemorate their beloved ones who died from drug overdose on the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is a global event held on August 31 each year that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman writes a message on a wall during a memorial to remember overdose victims in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 31, 2020. People took part in a memorial event in Vancouver on Monday to commemorate their beloved ones who died from drug overdose on the International Overdose Awareness Day, which is a global event held on August 31 each year that aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of drug-related death. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)