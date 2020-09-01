Uganda to review reopening of schools

A security guard checks the body temperature of a parent at Kampala parent's school in Kampala, Uganda, Aug. 31, 2020. Uganda's national taskforce charged with spearheading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is to review the reopening of schools after they were closed back in March following the outbreak of the virus in the country, a top government official said on Sunday. (Xinhua/Nicholas Kajoba)

A teacher gives a lesson online at Kampala parent's school in Kampala, Uganda, Aug. 31, 2020. Uganda's national taskforce charged with spearheading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is to review the reopening of schools after they were closed back in March following the outbreak of the virus in the country, a top government official said on Sunday. (Xinhua/Nicholas Kajoba)

