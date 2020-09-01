Notting Hill Carnival held virtually due to coronavirus in London

People walk past posters of the Notting Hill Carnival at the Notting Hill area in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2020. The Notting Hill Carnival, an annual event featuring sound systems and parade bands that has taken place on streets in west London since the mid-1960s, was held virtually from Aug. 29 to 31 as Britain is fighting to check the spread of coronavirus. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

Police officers patrol on a street of the Notting Hill area in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

A costumed man drives his car on Ladbroke Grove at the Notting Hill area in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

Community engagement staff members patrol the streets at the Notting Hill area in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

Police officers speak with local residents at the Notting Hill area in London, Britain, on Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)