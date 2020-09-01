Exhibition on calligraphy, painting of Su Shi held at Palace Museum

A guest takes photos of exhibits as she attends the press conference of an exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi at the Palace Museum in Beijng, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2020. An exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi (also known as Su Dongpo), a famous litterateur of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), will be held here from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A guest takes photos of exhibits as she attends the press conference of an exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi at the Palace Museum in Beijng, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2020. An exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi (also known as Su Dongpo), a famous litterateur of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), will be held here from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A guest attends the press conference of an exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi at the Palace Museum in Beijng, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2020. An exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi (also known as Su Dongpo), a famous litterateur of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), will be held here from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A guest looks at exhibits as she attends the press conference of an exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi at the Palace Museum in Beijng, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2020. An exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi (also known as Su Dongpo), a famous litterateur of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), will be held here from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A guest looks at exhibits as he attends the press conference of an exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi at the Palace Museum in Beijng, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2020. An exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi (also known as Su Dongpo), a famous litterateur of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), will be held here from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Guests watch exhibits as they attend the press conference of an exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi at the Palace Museum in Beijng, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2020. An exhibition on the calligraphy and painting of Su Shi (also known as Su Dongpo), a famous litterateur of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), will be held here from Sept. 1 to Oct. 30. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)