CDC says 94 percent of COVID-19 deaths in US had underlying conditions

A US national flag and flowers are seen at a cemetery in New York, the United States, July 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

Only 6 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the Untied States had COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, suggesting that 94 percent of patients who died from the coronavirus also had other underlying conditions, according to a new report of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned," the CDC said on its website. "For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or cases per death."The CDC listed such diseases as the top underlying medical conditions linked to coronavirus deaths, including influenza and pneumonia, respiratory failure, hypertensive disease, diabetes, vascular and unspecified dementia, cardiac arrest, heart failure, renal failure, intentional and unintentional injury.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 6 million on Monday, with national death toll reaching over 183,300, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.