Wuhan authority denies rumors that a primary school student tested positive for COVID-19

A resident takes the nucleic acid test at a testing post set up at a primary school in Dongxihu District in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A local education authority in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, denied online rumors suggesting that a primary student in the city tested positive for COVID-19, via its official Weibo account on Tuesday.The rumors were spread throughout several WeChat groups on Monday. However, the authority said the primary school student went into school's campus at around 8 am after returning normal temperature test results three times, the local authority wrote on Weibo.At 10 am, the student claimed that he/she was not comfortable before being diagnosed with a fever after being checked. The school immediately adopted its emergency plan and sent the student with the parents to the hospital for further checks. Meanwhile, the student's immediate nucleic acid test results were negative.The student was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection and went home after taking medicine.The authorities called for the public not to believe and spread rumors.