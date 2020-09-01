HK has no ‘separation of powers’ : HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam

HK Photo:VCG
Hong Kong has no "separation of powers," and a high degree of autonomy does not equate to full autonomy, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said, after Hong Kong's liberal studies textbooks removed the phrase "separation of powers."
Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy came from authorization from the central government, and the chief executive is responsible to both the central government and the special administrative region, Lam said, Hong Kong media Sing Tao Daily reported on Monday.
Lam's remarks came one day after Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung's response to changes in Hong Kong's liberal studies textbooks, which removed the phrase "separation of powers."
Yeung first brushed off the accusations that the changes were due to political censorship at Monday's press conference, and said there was no separation of powers in Hong Kong, whether it was before Hong Kong's return to the motherland in 1997 or after it under the Basic Law. These facts have to be made clear in textbooks, he said.
Lam said that she fully supported Yeung's statement and praised his actions in dealing with the textbooks.
Lam said that due to misunderstandings, some people may raise the issue of "separation of powers," and some may deliberately misguide others, while the government will tell the truth to the public.
Global Times