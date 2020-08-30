12-year-old live streaming vlogger sparks debate

A screenshot of the documentary about Shu Aohua (right) Photo: screenshot of the video on Sina Weibo

A 12-year-old Chinese live streaming vlogger has gone viral on social media after news spread that he was supporting his family by doing the live streaming. Some debated whether children should be involved in live streaming.A Sina Weibo account called "Maguafangsong" uploaded a 30-minute documentary on Sunday, which was about 12-year-old Shu Aohua, drawing the attention of many netizens. The related hashtag has been viewed more than 130 million times as of Monday.Shu is a student in the sixth grade in East China's Zhejiang Province, but he has become the main source of income for his family by singing on a Chinese live streaming platform, the film said.After going home from school, Shu opens the live stream from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm every day.The director of the documentary said on Sina Weibo that Shu loves singing and said the live streaming gives him confidence and a sense of achievement.However, the heavy burden of earning money seems to be overwhelming the enthusiasm for music. Besides daily life bills, Shu's income needs to cover the family's rental, and even the expenses of his mother's boyfriend.When talking with the film producer in the documentary, Shu said that he is tired and feels pressure."I have to help my mom pay off credit card debt, or she would be arrested," Shu said in the film.Most netizens felt it was wrong for the family to let a child make money by live streaming. Some said they can understand children live streaming as a hobby, but didn't think it should be a tool to make money."The mother said she wants to develop Shu's singing skill through the live streaming, but how? He is just 12 years old. What he needs is a professional teacher," one netizen commented on Sina Weibo.Chinese education experts were opposed to children being involved in the live streaming industry too early.Xiong Bingqi, deputy director of the Shanghai-based 21st Century Education Research Institute, listed some of the dangers of live streaming for juveniles."It is easy for there to be a breach of privacy for minors and those who are under the age of 14 should not be allowed to register as network anchors. They have to receive compulsory education, and the role of vloggers will affect their completion of compulsory education," Xiong told the Global Times on Monday.The expert suggested national legislation to regulate the problem, saying that minors who are above the age of 14 can join the live streaming under the supervision of guardians and the content should be healthy.An insider in the live streaming industry surnamed Feng told the Global Times that related platforms pay more attention to vloggers who are juveniles and also do not support such behavior. "What they need most urgently is good education instead of making money in such a complicated cyber environment."