Czech Republic's complaint against FM's warning nonsense

Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil waves upon his arrival at Taiwan's Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Shortly after Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that Czech Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil will "pay a heavy price" for making an official trip to the island of Taiwan, Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček tweeted on Monday that "Minister Wang's statements are over the edge." Petříček said the strong words Wang used "do not belong to relations between the two sovereign countries," calling on China to pursue "factual, practical cooperation without emotions that do not belong in diplomacy."Which side on earth has been "over the edge?" Abiding by the one-China principle is the commitment made by countries that have established diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. It's also a universally recognized norm. When Vystrcil arrived in the island of Taiwan on Sunday on his official trip - a blatant violation of the one-China principle and China's sovereignty - he and the Czech Republic will inevitably meet China's opposition, and must bear the consequences.Petříček has publicly expressed his opposition to Vystrcil's visit. He knows it would undermine China-Czech Republic relations, and that China will take countermeasures against the egregious actions of Vystrcil, who deliberately violated China's sovereignty and interfered in China's domestic affairs. The Czech Republic has crossed China's line first. It's ridiculous that the provocative side first filed complaints.The Czech Republic's provocation will shoot itself in the foot, yet it is trying to smear China's legitimate warning. It is confusing right from wrong. How can it demand that China take a laissez-faire attitude or sit idly by in front of violations of sovereignty? It's typical gangster logic.It's still unknown what countermeasures China might take. But making those who infringe on China's sovereignty pay a price is the demand and stance of Chinese society. Vystrcil's provocation has drawn the ire of the Chinese public. Many netizens suggested that China respond by imposing sanctions, or even cutting economic or diplomatic ties.Some Western forces and countries, bewitched and incited by the US, think they can provoke China without paying any price and gain benefits. They act as if they don't know where China's bottom line is. China should teach them a lesson, and let them know the costs and consequences.Abiding by the one-China principle and not allowing foreign forces to interfere in China's domestic affairs are China's bottom line. China will resolutely oppose provocations that cross the line. The Czech Republic should discard its illusion that it may be unscathed after crossing China's line and reap benefits from China and the US.Before his Taiwan visit, Vystrcil was a rarely known politician. He has become "famous" with the provocative visit. He declared that he was "Taiwanese" in a speech at Taiwan's "legislative organ" on Tuesday. He is behaving like a clown, attempting to gain attention by taking advantage of the Taiwan question. He is a selfish politician that disregards his country's interests. Some forces and politicians hype and consume the Taiwan question for their private gain. China will not allow any force to interfere in its domestic affairs, and cross its bottom line without paying any price.