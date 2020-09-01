Man detained for cheating with wife of serviceman in Nanchang

A bridegroom soldier salutes to a boundary marker printed with the Chinese characters for "China" with his wife on the border with Pakistan on Friday. The People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Xinjiang military region organized a group wedding for nine soldiers. Photo: IC

A man in Nanchang, East China's Jiangxi Province was detained for the crime of breaking military marriage as he had an affair with the wife of a service man.The suspect, surnamed Zhou, developed the relationship and lived with Wang Jie (pseudonym), the wife of a military officer Chen Qiang (pseudonym), who is serving in the army in another place, according a statement published by the people's procuratorate of Donghu district, Nanchang on Monday.Chen and Wang married in July 2019. Even though Zhou knew Chen was a serviceman, he still had an affair with Wang, said the statement.The case is still under investigation currently.According to the Article 259 of China's Criminal Law, those who live together with or marry someone whom they know is the spouse of an active duty service member are to be sentenced to three years or fewer in prison or put under criminal detention.Those who use their authority or subordinate relationship to seduce the wives of active duty servicemen for illicit sexual relations by resorting to coercion are to be convicted and punished.Global Times