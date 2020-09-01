Shanghai airport handles record number of cargo flights in July, August

Photo: Courtesy of the Shanghai Airport Immigration Inspection Station

More than 11,800 cargo flights took off and landed at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport between July 1 and August 31, doubling the number from the same period in 2019 and reaching a record high, according to the Shanghai Airport Immigration Inspection Station on Tuesday.During that period, Pudong airport handled more than 190 cargo flights a day.The inspection station launched strict measures to ensure the safety of the entry port amid the coronavirus pandemic. Technology was used in a "risk management system" to control airline violations, and detect possible illegal immigration.24-hour services, including cargo checking, declaration, were provided to ensure that international cargo flights departed and landed on time, and worked efficiently in transit.Throughout July and August, the station has provided online clearance services more than 4,000 times for cargo flights, and offered conveniences to more than 7,300 international cargo flights with simplified entry and exit procedures, according to the station.

Photo: Courtesy of the Shanghai Airport Immigration Inspection Station