Venice International Film Festival brings VR showcase to China

Photo: VCG

A total of 44 Virtue Reality (VR) films that belong to the VR section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday, will be available for audiences to enjoy in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province, until September 12.These shortlisted visual works were submitted by creators from 24 different countries and regions. One More Minute is a highlight as it is the world's first VR documentary from China on the COVID-19 epidemic. Jointly produced by 124 Chinese filmmakers across 32 provinces in China, it recorded a single day in February, when the epidemic was still at its height in the country.Venice VR Expanded, the name of the VR section this year, sees the China Academy of Art (CAA) and the Sandbox Immersive Festival (SIF) collaborate together in Hangzhou as major event hosts. Other VR events will also be held across 10 countries and regions, including Germany, France and Russia.The Venice International Film Festival is the first film gala to "defrost" following the industry freeze brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The world's oldest film festival first included the VR section in 2017, and 2020 marks the first time it has come to China, to be accessible to Chinese technophiles and moviegoers.Visitors can now book through CAA's official WeChat platform to make reservation to take part in the event.Global Times