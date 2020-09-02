Cross-border highways connecting China and Nepal reopen after temporary disruption by natural causes

Araniko Highway under construction Photo: cnsphoto

The roads that play a key role in the transportation of goods between China and Nepal have reopened after a temporary disruption from the damages caused by the landslides during the rainy season, the Chinese Embassy in Nepal said on Wednesday.The Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi said in a previous media interview that the operation of China-Nepal ports has been disrupted from time to time, mostly due to road damage by landslides and pandemic prevention and control measures, the Annapurna Express reported on Sunday."The Chinese side attaches great importance to Nepal's urgent need to keep the ports open and unobstructed, and is trying its best to study and resolve relevant issues," said Hou in the report. She said that the Chinese side is willing to work with the Nepali side to continuously improve infrastructure on both sides and enhance the capacity of goods transit.The disruption was mainly due to landslides during the rainy season, a source with the Chinese Embassy in Nepal told the Global Times on Wednesday, adding that the cross-border highways - Araniko Highway and Rasuwagadhi-Syfrubesi Highway - are often damaged during the rainy season.However, both roads are now open and the rainy season is coming to an end, said the source.In addition to the landside, goods transportation was being disrupted by the novel coronavirus outbreak."China-Nepal ports were closed due to the epidemic prevention and control," said the embassy on Wednesday. "Later, at the request of the Nepali side, we opened the function of one-way export of goods to the Nepali side." The reopening of the road played an important role in ensuring the supply of medical and daily supplies from China to Nepal and the embassy also did a lot of work for the reopening.The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading globally, and the economies of all countries have been seriously affected. To combat the virus, Nepal has taken a series of strict measures, including suspending flights and closing border crossings, Hou said in a previous interview with the Global Times.Hou said that China and Nepal are long-term cooperative partners and the cooperation between the two sides and China's support and assistance for Nepal will not be affected by any temporary incident.