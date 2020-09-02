RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

It will be risky to go it on your own today. Having a trusted partner by your side will help reduce the chances of things going wrong. Remember: Two heads are better than one. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 8, 12, 16.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)A number of hurdles will lie between you and your goals today. Do not let this deter you. So long as you are willing to put in more time and energy than usual, you will be able to reach your goals eventually. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)No matter how much effort you put in today, progress will be difficult to make. It might be better to put things aside until fortune starts to swing your way again. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Fortune will favor the bold today. Do not shy away from confrontation or you will miss out on a major opportunity. Following your gut will lead to success. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Today will call for a light touch. The more you try to control something, the more easily it will slip from your grasp. You may receive some surprising news from afar. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although you have made great progress lately, do not let success go to your head. You will need clear vision to avoid the pitfalls waiting for you ahead. The stars favor love. This is a good time for a romantic evening with that special someone. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Being creative doesn't have to be about making high art. Allowing your imagination to run wild can be an award unto itself. Buying a little gift for someone close to you will not go unappreciated. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)There are opportunities everywhere if you know how to find them. A change of perspective will reveal the hidden treasures that are all around you. Money matters are looking up for you. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)With help from a friend, you will be able to get a leg up on the competition. You will be able to improve your luck by attracting positive energy to yourself, so focus on all the good in your life. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)You will do your best work with others today. Effective communication will be important, so make sure you put yourself in other people's shoes when you try to talk to them. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)This will be a good time to make plans for a short trip. Consider inviting some friends along for the ride. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)The early bird will get the worm today. Get up sooner than usual and you will be able to avoid some major roadblocks. Your adventurous nature will lead you down a path to excitement and fun. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Take your time in everything you do today. If you try to move too fast, you are likely to overlook something important. ✭✭✭