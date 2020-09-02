Crossword

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Plus

  6 Many of a vet's patients

 10 ___ out (get too scared)

 14 Big name in roof racks

 15 Thomas ___ Edison

 16 French friend

 17 With letters 5 to 7, maze runner

 19 Spider egg pouches

 20 Fast flightless bird

 21 River that flows through Germany

 22 Like close friends

 23 Earth Day mo.

 24 "I knew it was you!"

 25 With letters 2 to 4, karate or jujitsu

 27 Not even tipsy

 29 Pig's place, metaphorically

 30 Originally named

 31 Easy throw

 32 Nonviolent protest

 33 Windy City trains

 34 With letters 4 to 6, antepenultimate driving place for many a golfer

 38 Pickup truck make

 41 They often involve counting calories

 42 Spheres

 46 First mother

 47 One of the deadly sins

 48 Brew in a teapot

 49 With letters 4 to 6, Hefty purchase

 51 Word with "blanket" or "suit"

 53 Hair coloring

 54 Cravings

 55 Tractor surname

 57 Ad ___ committee

 58 Whoppers

 59 With letters 7 to 9, some special agents

 61 One of 2.2 million in Yellowstone

 62 Unlike a rainforest's climate

 63 Go along the lines of?

 64 Remainder

 65 Hair stiffeners

 66 Passover meal

DOWN

  1 Minimally

  2 Shower cleaner?

  3 Commuter's destination, maybe

  4 "Strange Magic" grp.

  5 Paralyzing fear

  6 Barbecue site

  7 Tesla CEO Musk

  8 Universal devices

  9 Utter

 10 Skeptical question

 11 Envision

 12 Archangel who defeated Satan in heaven

 13 Tools used with mortars

 18 Massage sound

 22 16th-century council site

 26 Comparable (to)

 28 What makes fat fast?

 29 Saintly trait

 32 Quay employee

 35 They pop into your head

 36 PED ___ (road sign)

 37 Flying off the shelves, so to speak

 38 Pump option

 39 Greediness

 40 Big deals for companies

 43 One with freckles, often

 44 "Lemonade" artist

 45 Ghost

 48 Arterial inserts

 50 Attack on all sides

 51 Uses a hoe, maybe

 52 Goof

 56 "___ Ways" (Santana hit)

 59 Comic's bit

 60 G.I. chow

Solution



 

