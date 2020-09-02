Puzzle

ACROSS1 Plus6 Many of a vet's patients10 ___ out (get too scared)14 Big name in roof racks15 Thomas ___ Edison16 French friend17 With letters 5 to 7, maze runner19 Spider egg pouches20 Fast flightless bird21 River that flows through Germany22 Like close friends23 Earth Day mo.24 "I knew it was you!"25 With letters 2 to 4, karate or jujitsu27 Not even tipsy29 Pig's place, metaphorically30 Originally named31 Easy throw32 Nonviolent protest33 Windy City trains34 With letters 4 to 6, antepenultimate driving place for many a golfer38 Pickup truck make41 They often involve counting calories42 Spheres46 First mother47 One of the deadly sins48 Brew in a teapot49 With letters 4 to 6, Hefty purchase51 Word with "blanket" or "suit"53 Hair coloring54 Cravings55 Tractor surname57 Ad ___ committee58 Whoppers59 With letters 7 to 9, some special agents61 One of 2.2 million in Yellowstone62 Unlike a rainforest's climate63 Go along the lines of?64 Remainder65 Hair stiffeners66 Passover mealDOWN1 Minimally2 Shower cleaner?3 Commuter's destination, maybe4 "Strange Magic" grp.5 Paralyzing fear6 Barbecue site7 Tesla CEO Musk8 Universal devices9 Utter10 Skeptical question11 Envision12 Archangel who defeated Satan in heaven13 Tools used with mortars18 Massage sound22 16th-century council site26 Comparable (to)28 What makes fat fast?29 Saintly trait32 Quay employee35 They pop into your head36 PED ___ (road sign)37 Flying off the shelves, so to speak38 Pump option39 Greediness40 Big deals for companies43 One with freckles, often44 "Lemonade" artist45 Ghost48 Arterial inserts50 Attack on all sides51 Uses a hoe, maybe52 Goof56 "___ Ways" (Santana hit)59 Comic's bit60 G.I. chow

Solution