Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Plus
6 Many of a vet's patients
10 ___ out (get too scared)
14 Big name in roof racks
15 Thomas ___ Edison
16 French friend
17 With letters 5 to 7, maze runner
19 Spider egg pouches
20 Fast flightless bird
21 River that flows through Germany
22 Like close friends
23 Earth Day mo.
24 "I knew it was you!"
25 With letters 2 to 4, karate or jujitsu
27 Not even tipsy
29 Pig's place, metaphorically
30 Originally named
31 Easy throw
32 Nonviolent protest
33 Windy City trains
34 With letters 4 to 6, antepenultimate driving place for many a golfer
38 Pickup truck make
41 They often involve counting calories
42 Spheres
46 First mother
47 One of the deadly sins
48 Brew in a teapot
49 With letters 4 to 6, Hefty purchase
51 Word with "blanket" or "suit"
53 Hair coloring
54 Cravings
55 Tractor surname
57 Ad ___ committee
58 Whoppers
59 With letters 7 to 9, some special agents
61 One of 2.2 million in Yellowstone
62 Unlike a rainforest's climate
63 Go along the lines of?
64 Remainder
65 Hair stiffeners
66 Passover meal
DOWN
1 Minimally
2 Shower cleaner?
3 Commuter's destination, maybe
4 "Strange Magic" grp.
5 Paralyzing fear
6 Barbecue site
7 Tesla CEO Musk
8 Universal devices
9 Utter
10 Skeptical question
11 Envision
12 Archangel who defeated Satan in heaven
13 Tools used with mortars
18 Massage sound
22 16th-century council site
26 Comparable (to)
28 What makes fat fast?
29 Saintly trait
32 Quay employee
35 They pop into your head
36 PED ___ (road sign)
37 Flying off the shelves, so to speak
38 Pump option
39 Greediness
40 Big deals for companies
43 One with freckles, often
44 "Lemonade" artist
45 Ghost
48 Arterial inserts
50 Attack on all sides
51 Uses a hoe, maybe
52 Goof
56 "___ Ways" (Santana hit)
59 Comic's bit
60 G.I. chow
Solution