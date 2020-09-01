Closed-cycle management in schools sparks controversy amid 'new normal' campus life

Students prepare to take part in the opening ceremony of a new semester at Wuhan High School in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

As schools in China are finally returning to normalcy in the upcoming fall semester after eight months of disruption, the "new normal" closed-cycle management of many schools has sparked controversy. Though it's not as convenient, students think that these anti-epidemic measures are "necessary and understandable," the Global Times learned on Wednesday.Among the heated topics on China's twitter-like Weibo in recent days sits the topic of the newly adopted closed-cycle campus management in many schools across China, which has triggered rounds of debate concerning the post-epidemic "new normal" of campus life. While some raised questions about the inconvenience of the new rule, others stand firm to support it given the pandemic has yet to be brought under complete control.A university in Wuhan, the city hardest-hit by the pandemic, has built an eight-meter long, two-meter high wall in what used to be an entrance to make a barrier between students and the outside world. Videos of the wall have gone viral on the Internet as some netizens commented that although the university built the wall out of concern for students' safety, "they have gone a bit too far," local media reports said Tuesday.Schools in Beijing have taken even stricter measures. A middle school teacher in Beijing surnamed Fu told the Global Times on Wednesday that they only allow one student per class to go to the restroom during each break. "The new measures are making our lives difficult, for students and for us," she said.Some other college students reflected that their daily lives have been somewhat disrupted by the new rules. For example, they cannot do internships in their spare time, or go back home on weekends. Deliveries and food take-aways are also forbidden in some campuses.Responding to remarks on the Internet concerning differentiated management of students and school staff, the education bureau explained on Thursday that there have been misunderstandings on the matter."All students and staff should abide by the rules of only leaving the campus when it's necessary," said Wang Dengfeng, head of the epidemic control and prevention office at the education bureau. "ID checks, body temperature checks and registration are required at the school gates, and whoever leaves must follow the rules."As the pandemic is not completely under control and China still faces challenges from sporadic imported cases, many teachers and parents have expressed support for the closed-cycle management. "Reducing outside contacts has proven to be effective in preventing infections," a student's parent told the Global Times. "Although it causes some inconvenience, it is necessary to adopt strict measures for the safety of children."