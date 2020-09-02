'Livestreaming' history of war against Japanese aggression concludes amid 75th anniversary of victory

The Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing. Photo: VCG

A Sina Weibo account that documents the progress of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) on Wednesday announced the conclusion of its series of daily "on this day in history" posts in a tribute to the 75th anniversary of China's final victory, which falls on Thursday.Its latest post that documents Japan's surrender ceremony aboard the US Navy battleship USS Missouri anchored in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945, gathered thousands of thumbs up."We chose this way eight years ago to pay tribute to the heroes in the War of the Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression. Today, we feel gratified to come to the end of the journey," said the blogger."All the honor and glory belongs to the national heroes who fought with unyielding resistance against the Japanese invasion and safeguarded the sovereignty of China 75 years ago," the blogger said in the post, drawing over 10,000 thumbs up."The blog on historical moments and facts in the war opens a more vivid channel for youth in China to learn the history alongside the concise narrative on it in school textbooks," said a Weibo user. "It enables today's youth, especially those who blindly worship Japanese pop culture or are immersed in Japanese animation, to have a more sober and objective understanding of the bilateral relations."The Weibo account which is called "Livestreaming the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" started posting on July 7, 2012, drawing more than 2 million followers so far.Many followers appealed for the blog to continue, advising a new focus on the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950).Against the backdrop of strained China-US ties and raised concerns over a possible military clash between the two sides, some netizens said that reviewing history shows Chinese peoples' passion to serve their country, safeguard peace and fight for the motherland has never changed.China will hold an event on Thursday morning to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.They will be joined by representatives from all walks of life in the Chinese capital to present baskets of flowers to martyrs at a museum of the war in Beijing.Global Times