Learning Chinese

rescue/抢救 (qiǎnɡjiù)A: I just got back from a business trip to Sichuan yesterday. There was a big storm.我昨天刚从四川出差回来,那里下大暴雨呢。(wǒ zuótiān ɡānɡcónɡ sìchuān chūchà huílái, nàlǐ xià dàbàoyǔne.)B:Did you hear about that incident at a primary school in Leshan, Sichuan, that was caused by a rain storm?那你听说了四川乐山一所小学里因为暴雨而引发的事件吗？(nà nǐ tīnɡshuō le sìchuānl èshān yīsuǒ xiǎoxuélǐ yīnwéi bàoyǔ ér yǐnfāde shìjiànma?)A: Is that the incident in which 200 parents who rushed into a flooded classroom to rescue their kids' textbooks?是关于200位家长冲进被雨水淹没的教室,去抢救孩子们教材的事件吗？(shì ɡuānyú liǎnɡbǎiwèi jiāchánɡ chōnɡjìn bèi yǔshuǐ yānméide jiàoshì, qùqiǎnɡjiù háizǐmén jiàocáide shìjiànma?)B: Yup. This rescue was organized by the parents themselves. They rescued the students' textbooks, about 4,000.是的,这次抢救是家长自发组织的,抢救4000多个孩子的课本。(shìde, zhècì qiǎnɡjiù shì jiāchánɡ zìfā zǔzhīde, qiǎnɡjiù sìqiānduōɡè háizǐde kèběn.)A: Netizens on Sina Weibo praised them. Some also jokingly asked, "when the kids find out, will they really be happy?"微博上网民为他们点赞,其中也有幽默评论发问"孩子们得知后会真的开心吗？"(wēibó shànɡ wǎnɡmín wéitāmén diǎnzàn, qízhōnɡ yěyǒu yōumò pínɡlùn fāwèn háizǐmén dézhīhòu huì zhēnde kāixīnma?)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT