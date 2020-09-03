Foxconn launches mass recruitment to fill gap left by seasonal workers

Workers are seen at a workshop in Longhua science and technology park of Foxconn Technology Group in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Taiwan-based semiconductor supplier Foxconn has been launching mass recruitment as some factory job vacancies extended up to 20,000, partially due to seasonal workers returning to school after the summer holiday, an insider said.This came as rumors spread online suggesting that there were many workers eager to quit their jobs at some of the firm's plants, partly due to lower-than-expected payment.Foxconn denied the allegation when reached by the Global Times on Wednesday, saying the news was made up by certain netizens and is false.Foxconn offers a salary that is considered relatively high in the labor-intensive industry, with monthly income of up to 8,000 yuan ($1,150), analysts said. However, people quitting their jobs happens from time to time as does large-scale recruitment among almost all factories.A source at the recruitment center for Foxconn's factory in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, said on Wednesday that people leaving their jobs is normal at this time of the year, as some workers go back to school after the summer holiday."There are a lot of vacancies now and we recruit as many as there are," the person said, noting that there is a shortage of about 20,000 staff for the positions including making mobile phones and tablets for Apple and Huawei.To fill the gap, the bonus offered is better than usual, with regular workers now getting a bonus of 4,000 yuan in addition to monthly salaries after three months of work, the source said.Foxconn has often been exposed under spotlight. A recent media report alleged that semiconductor suppliers for Apple including Foxconn are planning to move their global supply chains out of China and into Mexico, which the company later refuted.