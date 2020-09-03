Chinese president makes indirect response to US-led attacks on CPC at 75th anniversary of WWII victory

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), addresses a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2020. The symposium was held by the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the CMC at the Great Hall of the People. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

The Chinese people will never agree on any attempt by any person or force to distort the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and smear the nature and the purpose of the CPC, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said at a symposium commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII. This was the first time China's top leader made an indirect response to US-led attacks on China's ruling Party.Xi also pointed out that anyone or any force that intends to distort and change socialism with Chinese characteristics, or deny and deface the great progress that the Chinese people have made in building socialism, won't be tolerated. And the Chinese people will not agree on anyone and any force that separates the CPC and the Chinese people and make them confront each other, the Chinese president said.Also, anyone and any force that tries to impose their will on China through bullying tactics and attempts to change the development path of the country, obstruct the efforts of the Chinese people to create a better life for themselves, won't be tolerated, China's top leader noted.Any person or force that attempts to undermine the Chinese people's right to live in peace and development, to undermine exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese people and the people of other countries, and undermine the peace and development of mankind, won't be accepted neither, Xi said.Xi earlier emphasized at the 75th anniversary of the victory of WWII that the role of the CPC was the key to victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.He also mentioned that the Chinese people showed a great spirit of resistance during the war, and such a spirit will always inspire the Chinese people to strive for the great rejuvenation of the nation.It's the first time that China's top leader made comprehensive remarks of authority in the face of a series of groundless accusations and attacks on China, especially the constant smear campaign against the CPC, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Thursday."It also shows that the Chinese government is holding a very firm position with no fear of battling. During WWII, the country achieved victory because of the leadership of the CPC and the power of the people," Li said, noting that under the leadership of the CPC, China had not only won a hard-fought battle against Japanese aggression, but also opened a new page for the country's fast-tracked development and opening-up, creating an economic miracle for the world.The Trump administration of the US now treats the CPC as a major threat and such ill-intentioned moves of creating an ideological confrontation with China have become a part of the US geopolitical strategy. The US government has also come up with certain relevant measures such as a travel ban for CPC members on entering the US, which is considered as one of the toughest approaches that Washington is planning to take as US-China relations slide into a historically intense situation.However, some US politicians have intentionally taken the ideological confrontation as a major means of fighting a US-initiated a cold war against China as it can't suppress its major rival's economy, culture or system, some experts said. It is also widely considered as a useless measure of the US in an attempt to maintain its hegemony across the world.