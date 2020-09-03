Foreign force's attempt to agitate Inner Mongolia bound to fail

A student raises her hand to answer a teacher's question at a grade school in Yuquang District of Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on May 7. Photo: Xinhua

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has started to promote the use of state-compiled textbooks in the teaching of some subjects in the first year of primary and secondary schools. While there is widespread public support, a few people don't understand it. I think that's normal. Over a period of time, the relevant problems will certainly be resolved. Inner Mongolia has a solid foundation for ethnic unity. While protecting ethnic languages and cultures, it is a good thing to help everyone master the standard language of the country, which has been promoted by all ethnic groups in China, and Inner Mongolia is unlikely to be a major obstacle.I know some foreign forces want to stir up agitation in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, magnify the confusion and dissatisfaction of some Mongolian people, and make an issue out it. But I would say that those forces are bound to fail.As far as I know, a high percentage of primary and secondary schools in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have reopened these two days. There are only rare cases that showed displeasure and the schools have done an effective work on explanations. The important thing is that Inner Mongolia does not have a social environment where this matter will be fermenting and expanding. Patriotism is common among ethnic officials, intellectuals and ordinary people in the autonomous region. There are abundant political and social resources to clear up misunderstandings.A notice reportedly posted by Public Security Bureau of Tongliao, Inner Mongolia has been circulating on the internet today, saying that some people were stirring up trouble in the Horqin District. I would say that the use of illegal means of making an appeal is bound to be discouraged. All over China, it has been shown that pressuring the government on major issues through stirring up trouble will never gain public support and will never achieve its goal.The author is editor-in-chief of the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn