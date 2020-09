Workers sanitize a subway car in New Delhi, India, on Thursday. Delhi Metro will open its services in a phased manner starting September 7, even as India has been reporting its highest single-day caseload in the world every day for more than three weeks, and is the third worst-hit country behind the US and Brazil. The country's economy contracted by 23.9 percent from April to June, India's worst performance in at least 24 years. Photo: AP