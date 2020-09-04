Huzhou's GDP reaches 21.2 bln USD in H1

A worker adjusts a piano at a piano company in Deqing County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 1, 2020. In the first half of the year, Huzhou realized a GDP of 145.3 billion yuan(about 21.2 billion U.S. dollars), up 0.5% year on year. The total fiscal revenue reached 37.73 billion yuan(about 5.5 billion U.S. dollars), up 3% year-on-year. (Xinhua/Zheng Mengyu)

Employees work at a cosmetics company in Deqing County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 1, 2020.

Photo taken on Sept. 1, 2020 shows the warehouse of a cosmetics company in Deqing County in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Employees work at a workshop of an electrical machinery company in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 3, 2020.