People wearing face masks have their temperature checked at the entrance of an open-air cinema in Ankara, Turkey, Sept. 3, 2020. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

People wearing face masks see a movie at an open-air cinema in Ankara, Turkey, Sept. 3, 2020. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)