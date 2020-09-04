In pics: clash between devotees and police in Nepal

Local people attack a police water cannon truck during a clash between the devotees and police in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Sept. 3, 2020. Nepalese police interrupted the chariot festival of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

A man throws a stone during a clash between the devotees and police in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Sept. 3, 2020. Nepalese police interrupted the chariot festival of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

Nepalese police officers are seen after a clash between the devotees and police in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Sept. 3, 2020. Nepalese police interrupted the chariot festival of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)

A man backfires tear gas during a clash between the devotees and police in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Sept. 3, 2020. Nepalese police interrupted the chariot festival of Rato Machhindranath amid the ban on public and religious gatherings to control the spread of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Sulav Shrestha)