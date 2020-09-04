China has paid its UN dues in full, US to blame for UN financial difficulties: FM

Hua Chunying File photo:CGTN



Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday slammed the US for defaulting on its UN dues, following the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reportedly urging member states to pay their membership dues, claiming the UN is facing serious financial difficulties including arrears amounting to $1.52 billion.China is highly concerned about the current financial difficulties of the UN, Hua Chunying, the spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, said during a regular press briefing on Friday.

Photo:VCG

As the second largest contributor to the UN, China has fully fulfilled its financial obligations to the UN and paid its dues in full this year. China will continue to earnestly fulfill its financial obligations to the UN as a developing country, Hua noted.As the country in the largest arrears, the US' arrears accounts for more than two thirds of the total arrears of all countries, which is the main reason for the financial difficulties of the UN, said Hua, noting a large gap in membership dues could affect the normal operations of the UN.2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the UN. China is ready to work with other countries to uphold multilateralism and the UN's central role in international affairs, ensuring the UN plays a bigger role in promoting world peace and development, said Hua.Global Times