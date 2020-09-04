Naval aircraft ready for mission

A KJ-500 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxies on the runway before takeoff during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on August 19, 2020.Photo:China Military

Airmen are boarding on a Y-8 aircraft for anti-submarine warfare patrol mission during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on August 19, 2020. The aircraft is assigned to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command.Photo:China Military

