Moscow theaters open show season after being closed for months due to COVID-19

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/9/4 19:04:28

Actors perform on stage of a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

Audience wearing face masks wait for the performance to begin at a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

Actors perform on stage of a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

A man wearing a face mask disinfects hands before entering a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

Audience wearing face masks wait for the performance to begin at a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

Audience have their temperature checked before entering a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua


 

