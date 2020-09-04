Moscow theaters open show season after being closed for months due to COVID-19

Actors perform on stage of a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua

Audience wearing face masks wait for the performance to begin at a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua

Actors perform on stage of a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua

A man wearing a face mask disinfects hands before entering a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua

Audience wearing face masks wait for the performance to begin at a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua

Audience have their temperature checked before entering a theater in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 3, 2020. Moscow theaters open the show season after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Photo:Xinhua