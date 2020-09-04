Would a power like the US let others exploit it? Chinese FM asks Pompeo, who said US bent to China for 40 yrs

Hua Chunying File photo:CGTN

As US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo's remarks and deeds not only severely damaged his reputation but also blurred the US' international image and credibility. He has become an infamous example in international relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a press conference on Friday.Hua made the remarks in response to Pompeo's interview with Fox News on September 2, in which he said China is the greatest foreign power threat to the US, and accused China of destroying tens of thousands of jobs in the US.Pompeo said that "For 40 years ... the United States took a knee and bent a knee to the Chinese Communist Party, and President Trump has said 'enough.'"Hua responded on Friday that "We all know that Pompeo has always been a liar." Regardless of the truth and basic morality, he relentlessly smears China with foul tricks to serve his own purpose.It is also groundless to say that China has "exploited" the US. People from China and the US all enjoyed the benefits from bilateral ties during the past four decades, Hua said, noting that data showed China-US trade cooperation created more than 2.6 million jobs in the US, and helped every American family save about $850 every year."As a great power like the US, will it let other countries exploit it? For more than 10 years? Do you think the Americans would bear this? The answer is No," Hua said.As for Pompeo's remarks on the US bending its knees to China for 40 years, Hua said that "I don't know why Pompeo has put the US is a position to look up at China, which is also not the truth."As a country whose people value etiquette, China thinks that every country, no matter big or small, should treat each other equally. However, the US has always bullied or bossed around other countries or frequently threatened others by force or sanctions. The international community knows right from wrong, Hua said."We urge Pompeo to respect the truth and stop making anti-China remarks," Hua said.